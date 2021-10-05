Swift Response 2021 working shoulder to shoulder

A United States Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing flies back to Ramstein Air Base after participating in Swift Response 2021, May 10, 2021. The 86th Airlift Wing provided two C-130Js to enable paratroopers to land in Bobac airfield, Romania, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 Swift Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

