    Swift Response 2021 working shoulder to shoulder

    ROMANIA

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A United States Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing flies back to Ramstein Air Base after participating in Swift Response 2021, May 10, 2021. The 86th Airlift Wing provided two C-130Js to enable paratroopers to land in Bobac airfield, Romania, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 Swift Response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 11:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2021 working shoulder to shoulder, by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    86th Airlift Wing
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Swift Response
    World’s Best Wing

