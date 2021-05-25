Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Life time of Service Recognized

    A Life time of Service Recognized

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    plaque for performance...Washington State Fire Fighters Association presented retired Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Terry Lerma, emergency manager at Naval Hospital Bremerton, with the 2021 Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award for his continuous effort in serving South Kitsap Fire and Rescue – and the entire Kitsap Peninsula - for over a quarter of a century (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton)

