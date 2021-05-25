A Life time of Service Recognized

plaque for performance...Washington State Fire Fighters Association presented retired Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Terry Lerma, emergency manager at Naval Hospital Bremerton, with the 2021 Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award for his continuous effort in serving South Kitsap Fire and Rescue – and the entire Kitsap Peninsula - for over a quarter of a century (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton)

