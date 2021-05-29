210529-N-QI061-0253



BRITISH ISLES (May 29, 2021) Quartermaster 2nd Class Margaret Pumphrey, from Richmond, Va., lowers the national ensign aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 29, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.30.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6669758 VIRIN: 210529-N-QI061-0253 Resolution: 5735x3827 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.