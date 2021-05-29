USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

210529-N-QI061-0181



BRITISH ISLES (May 29, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Justin Phillips, from Jacksonville, Fla., inspects a space using a K-90 Talisman XL during a General Quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 29, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US