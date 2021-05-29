Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HNoMS Fridjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    HNoMS Fridjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Sailors aboard HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the, May 29, 2021. Nansen is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 04:58
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Stronger Together
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    STRIKFORNATO
    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310)
    We Are NATO
    Formidable Shield 2021

