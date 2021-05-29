HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill

Sailors aboard HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the, May 29, 2021. Nansen is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

