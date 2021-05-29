HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts an action station drill May 29, 2021, as part of At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. During the drill, combat information central handles the external threat, damage control team combats damage, fire-fighters extinguish fires, search for wounded and maintain the fighting capability of the warship. At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 21 lead by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 04:58
|Photo ID:
|6669629
|VIRIN:
|210529-O-NO901-1101
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|708.72 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT