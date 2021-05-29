Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill [Image 1 of 6]

    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts an action station drill May 29, 2021, as part of At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. During the drill, combat information central handles the external threat, damage control team combats damage, fire-fighters extinguish fires, search for wounded and maintain the fighting capability of the warship. At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 21 lead by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6669629
    VIRIN: 210529-O-NO901-1101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 708.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill
    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill
    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill
    HNoMS Fridjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill
    HNoMS Fridjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill
    HNoMS Fridjof Nansen (F310) conducts Action Station Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    STRIKFORNATO
    We Are NATO
    Formidable Shield
    Formidable Shield 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT