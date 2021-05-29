HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts action station drill

HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts an action station drill May 29, 2021, as part of At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. During the drill, combat information central handles the external threat, damage control team combats damage, fire-fighters extinguish fires, search for wounded and maintain the fighting capability of the warship. At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 21 lead by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Royal Norwegian Navy Photo by Thomas Stangnes)

