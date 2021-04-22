U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Coker, commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, does the standing power throw as part of an Army Combat Fitness Test during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event allowed Reserve Soldiers under the brigade to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. The 642nd RSG is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

