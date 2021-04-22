Troops under the 642nd Regional Support Group take part in an Army Combat Fitness Test during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event allowed Reserve Soldiers under the brigade to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. The 642nd RSG is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.29.2021 22:58 Photo ID: 6669593 VIRIN: 210422-A-VX503-0148 Resolution: 4890x3260 Size: 10.31 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Test of iron [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.