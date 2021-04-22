Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Troops under the 642nd Regional Support Group take part in an Army Combat Fitness Test during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event allowed Reserve Soldiers under the brigade to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. The 642nd RSG is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 22:58
    Photo ID: 6669592
    VIRIN: 210422-A-VX503-0128
    Resolution: 3070x4822
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lift [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    CTRX

