Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210529-N-DW158-1057 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) Sailors participate in an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist oral board in the First Class Petty Officer Mess of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6669580
    VIRIN: 210529-N-DW158-1057
    Resolution: 5568x3716
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    ESWS
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Surface Warfare
    Boards
    Petty Officers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT