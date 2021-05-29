USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Boards

210529-N-DW158-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2021) Petty officers prepare to conduct an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist oral board in the First Class Petty Officer Mess of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

