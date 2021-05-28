Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Diana M. Brown is keynote speaker for Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program [Image 9 of 13]

    177th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Diana M. Brown is keynote speaker for Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program

    ESTELL MANOR, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Diana M. Brown, vice commander of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, gives a speech during Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program, held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, N.J., May 28, 2021. During the ceremony honoring the service of its fallen military veterans, County Executive Dennis Levinson stated that Brown was the first female to be the keynote speaker in the history of the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6669526
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-YH452-3070
    Resolution: 5773x3854
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: ESTELL MANOR, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 177th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Diana M. Brown is keynote speaker for Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Flag
    Memorial Day
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    USAF
    177th Fighter Wing
    Jersey Devils

