177th Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Diana M. Brown is keynote speaker for Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program

U.S. Air Force Col. Diana M. Brown, vice commander of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, gives a speech during Atlantic County's 36th annual Veterans Memorial Program, held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, N.J., May 28, 2021. During the ceremony honoring the service of its fallen military veterans, County Executive Dennis Levinson stated that Brown was the first female to be the keynote speaker in the history of the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Moseley)

