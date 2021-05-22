Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away

TUNIS, Tunisia (May 22, 2021) The Royal Moroccan Navy multi-mission frigate Sultan Moulay Ismail (FF 614) gets underway during the sail away for exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Tunis, Tunisia, May 22, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas /Released)

