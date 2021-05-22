Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away [Image 1 of 4]

    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away

    TUNISIA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Debra Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    TUNIS, Tunisia (May 22, 2021) The Royal Moroccan Navy multi-mission frigate Sultan Moulay Ismail (FF 614) gets underway during the sail away for exercise Phoenix Express 2021 in Tunis, Tunisia, May 22, 2021. Exercise Phoenix Express 2021, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Debra Thomas /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 14:11
    Photo ID: 6669496
    VIRIN: 210522-N-FB655-1148
    Resolution: 3696x2456
    Size: 421.53 KB
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Debra Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away
    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away
    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away
    Phoenix Express 2021 Sail Away

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Phoenix Express

    TAGS

    PhoenixExpress2021
    NPASEWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT