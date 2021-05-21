Albanian EOD shows off U.S. donated equipment in Vlore

Albanian military officials show off a display by the Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit featuring U.S.-donated equipment to U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim May 22, 2021, at a military sponsored open house in Vlore, Albania, held as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 activities. During the event, U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim was briefed on the equipment and the continued U.S. commitment to peace and security in Albania, which includes decontamination of landmine and unexploded ordnance sites left over from previous conflict here. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

