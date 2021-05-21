Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albanian EOD shows off U.S. donated equipment in Vlore [Image 4 of 7]

    Albanian EOD shows off U.S. donated equipment in Vlore

    VLORE, ALBANIA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Albanian military officials show off a display by the Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit featuring U.S.-donated equipment to U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim May 22, 2021, at a military sponsored open house in Vlore, Albania, held as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 activities. During the event, U.S. Ambassador to Albania Yuri Kim was briefed on the equipment and the continued U.S. commitment to peace and security in Albania, which includes decontamination of landmine and unexploded ordnance sites left over from previous conflict here. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albanian EOD shows off U.S. donated equipment in Vlore [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Albanian EOD unit shows off U.S. donated equipment at Vlore Open Day

