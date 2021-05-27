HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2021

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). Supply, being able to replenish two vessels simultaneously, has HMS Dragon (D35) on her opposite side. Nansen, Supply, and Dragon are participating in exercise At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 2021 led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet. (Royal Norwegian Navy photo by Thomas Stangnes)

    STRIKFORNATO
    HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310)
    USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)
    Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon (D35)

