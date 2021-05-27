HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) conducts a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). Supply, being able to replenish two vessels simultaneously, has HMS Dragon (D35) on her opposite side. Nansen, Supply, and Dragon are participating in exercise At-Sea-Demonstration Formidable Shield 2021 led by STRIKFORNATO, on behalf of U.S. 6th Fleet. (Royal Norwegian Navy photo by Thomas Stangnes)

