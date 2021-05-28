Two of four NATO Standing Naval Forces, Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), participate in an Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21) Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX) off the coast of Portugal on May 27, 2021. Also participating are Maritime Component Command Flagship USS Mount Whitney and the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group led by the Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

