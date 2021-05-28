Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two of four NATO Standing Naval Forces, Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), participate in an Exercise Steadfast Defender 21

    AT SEA

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Two of four NATO Standing Naval Forces, Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), participate in an Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21) Photo Exercise (PHOTOEX) off the coast of Portugal on May 27, 2021. Also participating are Maritime Component Command Flagship USS Mount Whitney and the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group led by the Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 03:57
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two of four NATO Standing Naval Forces, Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) and Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), participate in an Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

