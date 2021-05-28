Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter flies over the Spanish Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate Mendez Nunez during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 12 of 14]

    An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter flies over the Spanish Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate Mendez Nunez during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    AT SEA

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    210528-N-EI510-1396 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2021) An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 flies over the Spanish Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate Mendez Nunez (F 104) as seen from the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2021, in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

