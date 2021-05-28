A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flies over the HMS Queen Elizabeth during Steadfast Defender 2021

210528-N-EI510-0815 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2021) A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 flies over the HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) as seen from the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean, May 28, 2021, in support of the NATO-led joint multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Steadfast defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

