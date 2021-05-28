Multinational service members observe a photo exercise formation in the Atlantic Ocean during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

210527-M-BY673-0025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 28, 2021) Multinational service members observe a photo exercise formation in the Atlantic Ocean, May 25, 2021, in support of the NATO-led join multilateral exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE 21). Staff from Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), and U.S. Second Fleet (C2F), as the Maritime Component Command (MCC), are charged with employing maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. STDE 21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Ramirez/ released)

