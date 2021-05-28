Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit [Image 8 of 10]

    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (May 28, 2021) – German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, second from right, speaks with Sailors assigned to Naval Base Guam’s Harbor Patrol Unit and Dive Locker during a tour of the installation. The tour was part of a visit to Guam Department of Defense installations, emphasizing the value of the partnership between the U.S. and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 21:56
    Photo ID: 6669149
    VIRIN: 210528-N-LS152-0184
    Resolution: 2100x1401
    Size: 787.75 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit
    German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Minister of Defense
    Naval Base Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT