German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (May 28, 2021) – German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks with Sailors assigned to Naval Base Guam’s Harbor Patrol Unit and Dive Locker during a tour of the installation. The tour was part of a visit to Guam Department of Defense installations, emphasizing the value of the partnership between the U.S. and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

