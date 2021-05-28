ADELUP, Guam (May 28, 2021) - Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, right, speaks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a meeting at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex. The meeting was part of a visit to Guam Department of Defense installations, emphasizing the value of the partnership between the U.S. and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6669144
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-LS152-0048
|Resolution:
|2100x1401
|Size:
|652.17 KB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
