ASAN, Guam (May 28, 2021) - German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and her staff observe a Joint Region Marianas (JRM) mission briefing during a meeting at JRM headquarters. The meeting was part of a visit to Guam Department of Defense installations, emphasizing the value of the partnership between the U.S. and Germany in maintaining peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6669143
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-LS152-0028
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|522.27 KB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Defense Minister Meets Guam Military and Civilian Leadership During Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
