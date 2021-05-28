Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group

    National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees at the TAPS 27th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp, Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6668717
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-DZ751-1034
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    TAPS
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    resilience
    Daniel Hokanson
    Memorial Day weekend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT