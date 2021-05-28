Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees at the TAPS 27th Annual National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp, Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:13
|Photo ID:
|6668717
|VIRIN:
|210528-Z-DZ751-1034
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard chief begins Memorial Day weekend by renewing ties with survivor group
LEAVE A COMMENT