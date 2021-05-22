Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    210522-N-NV699-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) Airman Shane Gilson, from Paulden, Arizona, signals a satisfactory check while inspecting the rotors of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:02
    Photo ID: 6668703
    VIRIN: 210522-N-NV699-1014
    Resolution: 4555x2799
    Size: 834.18 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT