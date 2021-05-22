210522-N-NV699-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) Airman Shane Gilson, from Paulden, Arizona, signals a satisfactory check while inspecting the rotors of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:02
|Photo ID:
|6668703
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-NV699-1014
|Resolution:
|4555x2799
|Size:
|834.18 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT