USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

210522-N-NV699-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) Airman Shane Gilson, from Paulden, Arizona, signals a satisfactory check while inspecting the rotors of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during sea trials after completing an extended carrier incremental availability. Sea trials include a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies in order to ensure the ship is ready to resume operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Miles McDonough)

