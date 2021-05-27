WASHINGTON, DC (May 27, 2021) – Chief Operations Specialist Marcus Sawyer addresses his colleagues during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in his honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 14:20
|Photo ID:
|6668261
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-SN884-1009
|Resolution:
|5705x3796
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OSC Marcus Sawyer end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
