    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSC Marcus Sawyer end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 3 of 16]

    OSC Marcus Sawyer end-of-tour award ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (May 27, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Chief Operations Specialist Marcus Sawyer (right) with the Navy and Marine Corps commendation medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Sawyer’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6668254
    VIRIN: 210527-N-SN884-1003
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSC Marcus Sawyer end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award
    Capt. Grahame Dicks

