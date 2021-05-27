WASHINGTON, DC (May 27, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Chief Operations Specialist Marcus Sawyer (right) with the Navy and Marine Corps commendation medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Sawyer’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6668254 VIRIN: 210527-N-SN884-1003 Resolution: 5537x3684 Size: 12.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OSC Marcus Sawyer end-of-tour award ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.