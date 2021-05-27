Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile

    Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division awaits further instructions after completing the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on May 28, 2021, at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    VIRIN: 210527-A-NO077-253
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Army
    25ID
    Jungle School
