Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile

A soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division awaits further instructions after completing the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on May 28, 2021, at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment.

(U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

