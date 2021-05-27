A soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division awaits further instructions after completing the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on May 28, 2021, at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. JOTC provides Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn and certify their survival skills in a jungle environment.
(U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6668245
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-NO077-253
|Resolution:
|3780x6720
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle School (JOTC) Green Mile, by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT