    NC1 Marvin Tan Screens a Navy Applicant [Image 4 of 4]

    NC1 Marvin Tan Screens a Navy Applicant

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    210525-N-VH839-1005 HOUSTON (May 25, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Marvin Tan guides a Navy applicant through initial blueprinting paperwork at Navy Recruiting Station Bearcreek in Houston, Texas. NC1 Tan is a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Keim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6668237
    VIRIN: 210525-N-VH839-1005
    Resolution: 4795x3425
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: GENERAL SANTOS CITY, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC1 Marvin Tan Screens a Navy Applicant [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

