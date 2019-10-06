Date Taken: 06.10.2019 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6668235 VIRIN: 190610-O-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 960x686 Size: 403.71 KB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NC1 Tan and His Family Camping in Arizona Desert [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.