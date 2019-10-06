Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC1 Tan and His Family Camping in Arizona Desert [Image 3 of 4]

    NC1 Tan and His Family Camping in Arizona Desert

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2019

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    Courtesy Photo | 190610-O-ZZ999-1001 — Navy Counselor 1st Class Marvin Tan lounges with his wife and children during a camping trip in Arizona. (Photo courtesy of NC1 Marvin Tan)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2019
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:02
    This work, NC1 Tan and His Family Camping in Arizona Desert [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family, Food and Road Trips: Filipino-American Sailor Finds Balance as a Navy Recruiter in Houston

