NC1 Marvin Tan

210525-N-VH839-1006 HOUSTON (May 25, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Marvin Tan stands for a photograph at Navy Recruiting Station Bearcreek in Houston, Texas. NC1 Tan is a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Keim)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6668234
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-VH839-1006
|Resolution:
|2912x4077
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GENERAL SANTOS CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Family, Food and Road Trips: Filipino-American Sailor Finds Balance as a Navy Recruiter in Houston
