Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 13 of 14]

    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2019

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Tortella, 902nd Civil Engineers Squadron, addresses Emergency Operations Center members, May 26, 2021, during a Major Accident Response Exercise, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Tortella is the EOC manager. The EOC activated as part of the 502nd Air Base Wing's MARE to assess Joint Base San Antonio's ability to respond to a simulated on-base aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2019
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:48
    Photo ID: 6668090
    VIRIN: 210526-F-KV581-031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise
    JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOC
    AETC"
    "MARE
    JBSA
    502ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT