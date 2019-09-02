JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise

Devon Paul, 902nd Civil Engineers Squadron, reviews information in the Emergency Operations Center, May 26, 2021, during a 502nd Air Base Wing Major Accident Response Exercise, May 26, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The EOC activated as part of the 502nd Air Base Wing's MARE to assess Joint Base San Antonio's ability to respond to a simulated on-base aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)
