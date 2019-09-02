U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Ocampo, 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors information in the Emergency Operations Center during a 502nd Air Base Wing Major Accident Response Exercise, May 26, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The EOC activated as part of the 502nd Air Base Wing's MARE to assess Joint Base San Antonio's ability to respond to a simulated on-base aircraft crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney)

Date Taken: 02.09.2019 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 Photo ID: 6668088 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US This work, JBSA conducts Major Accident Response Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS