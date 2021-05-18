Fort Campbell High School Class of 2021 earns $4.6 million, and counting, in scholarships

Simona Vest, Fort Campbell High School senior, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship for books and tuition while attending college. To date, Fort Campbell High School seniors have received approximately $4.6 million in scholarship money, said Stacy Daniels, FCHS senior guidance counselor.
