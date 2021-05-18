Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell High School Class of 2021 earns $4.6 million, and counting, in scholarships

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Simona Vest, Fort Campbell High School senior, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship for books and tuition while attending college. To date, Fort Campbell High School seniors have received approximately $4.6 million in scholarship money, said Stacy Daniels, FCHS senior guidance counselor.

