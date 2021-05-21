Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platinum Rock Legends Perform at MCAGCC [Image 20 of 20]

    Platinum Rock Legends Perform at MCAGCC

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Platinum Rock Legends perform at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. Platinum Rock Legends is a tribute band from the Midwest, providing tributes to music artists such as Queen, Michael Jackson, Journey, and many more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    USMC
    MCCS
    MCAGCC
    Live Music
    Concert

