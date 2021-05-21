Platinum Rock Legends Perform at MCAGCC

Platinum Rock Legends perform at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. Platinum Rock Legends is a tribute band from the Midwest, providing tributes to music artists such as Queen, Michael Jackson, Journey, and many more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

