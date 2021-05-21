Platinum Rock Legends perform at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. Platinum Rock Legends is a tribute band from the Midwest, providing tributes to music artists such as Queen, Michael Jackson, Journey, and many more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 11:09
|Photo ID:
|6667892
|VIRIN:
|210521-M-ET234-1113
|Resolution:
|5510x4000
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Platinum Rock Legends Perform at MCAGCC [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT