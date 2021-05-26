Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder Army Health Clinic holds change of command [Image 9 of 9]

    Baumholder Army Health Clinic holds change of command

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Jones, commander, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder (BAHC), salutes a troop formation for the first time as the unit’s commander during a change of command ceremony where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Gum relinquished command to Jones at Baumholder, May 26. U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder provides ambulatory care for Soldiers, their families, and others, and offers acute and chronic care of pediatric and adult patients, physical examinations, health-related career screening and immunizations, non-operative gynecological diagnosis and treatment, minor surgical procedures and surgical follow-up and newborn care. Baumholder Army Health Clinic also provides specialty care services to include behavioral medicine, pharmacy, optometry, radiology and physical therapy.

    This work, Baumholder Army Health Clinic holds change of command [Image 9 of 9], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

