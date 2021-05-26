Baumholder Army Health Clinic holds change of command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Gum, outgoing commander, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder (BAHC), provides remarks during a change of command ceremony where Gum relinquished command of BAHC to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Jones at Baumholder, May 26. U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder provides ambulatory care for Soldiers, their families, and others, and offers acute and chronic care of pediatric and adult patients, physical examinations, health-related career screening and immunizations, non-operative gynecological diagnosis and treatment, minor surgical procedures and surgical follow-up and newborn care. Baumholder Army Health Clinic also provides specialty care services to include behavioral medicine, pharmacy, optometry, radiology and physical therapy.

