ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) Seaman Anahi Herrera, from Kellyville, Okla., gives signals aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), May 27, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 08:19
|Photo ID:
|6667556
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-CJ510-0276
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT