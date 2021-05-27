Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Roosevelt

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 27, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), May 27, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:19
    Photo ID: 6667554
    VIRIN: 210527-N-CJ510-0232
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt
    USS Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    6th Fleet
    replenishment-at-sea
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    Formidable Shield 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT