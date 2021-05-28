Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony 2021

SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, CFAS Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson, Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga, Sasebo City Water Bureau Director Kunji Tanimoto, Yunoki District Association Chairman Hideo Nagafuchi and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Sawagiri (DD-157) Command Master Chief Tadashi Omae pose for a photo at the Soto Dam memorial ceremony May 28, 2021. The memorial was erected in 1956 by Sasebo City for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. The bilateral ceremony, normally attended by the public, was conducted by a small number of U.S. Navy, Sasebo City, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and local community representatives due to COVID-19 limitations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

