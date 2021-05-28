Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony 2021 [Image 9 of 11]

    Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony 2021

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 28, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, CFAS Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson, Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga, Sasebo City Water Bureau Director Kunji Tanimoto, Yunoki District Association Chairman Hideo Nagafuchi and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Sawagiri (DD-157) Command Master Chief Tadashi Omae pose for a photo at the Soto Dam memorial ceremony May 28, 2021. The memorial was erected in 1956 by Sasebo City for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. The bilateral ceremony, normally attended by the public, was conducted by a small number of U.S. Navy, Sasebo City, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and local community representatives due to COVID-19 limitations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 04:25
    Photo ID: 6667396
    VIRIN: 210528-N-CA060-0114
    Resolution: 5160x3686
    Size: 875.23 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soto Dam Memorial Ceremony 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    memorial
    JMSDF
    Sailors
    soto dam

