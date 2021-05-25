Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons retrogrades inert munitions [Image 12 of 12]

    Weapons retrogrades inert munitions

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Oskay, a weapons load crew member, assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, package an inert munition in support of Bomber Task Force Europe out of Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:38
    Photo ID: 6667384
    VIRIN: 210525-F-XT642-0101
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons retrogrades inert munitions [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    BTF-Europe: Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    BTF-Europe: Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    BTF-Europe: Ammo and Weapons retrograde inert munitions
    Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    Ammo retrogrades inert munitions
    Weapons helps retrograde inert munitions
    Ammo and Weapons retrograde inert munitions
    Weapons retrogrades inert munitions
    Weapons and Ammo retrograde inert munitions
    Weapons retrogrades inert munitions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT