U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rodney Tucker, a weapons load crew member, assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, package an inert munition in support of Bomber Task Force Europe out of Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:37 Photo ID: 6667382 VIRIN: 210525-F-XT642-0119 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.38 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons retrogrades inert munitions [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.