BTF-Europe: Ammo and Weapons retrograde inert munitions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edjare Wilson, a weapons load crew chief, assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Staff Sgt. Carson Rinaldi, a munitions inspector, assigned to the 2nd Munitions Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, deconstruct inert munitions out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 25, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

