U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carson Rinaldi, a munitions inspector, assigned to the 2nd Munitions Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and Senior Airman Cameron Schneider, a munitions stockpile supervisor, assigned to the 2nd Munitions Squadron, deconstruct an inert munition in support of Bomber Task Force Europe out of Morón Air Base, Spain, May 25, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:37 Photo ID: 6667376 VIRIN: 210525-F-XT642-0041 Resolution: 5265x3761 Size: 1.53 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF-Europe: Ammo retrogrades inert munitions [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.