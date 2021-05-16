U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Stephens, right, company Gunnery Sgt. with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, manifests simulated evacuees for departure during an evacuation control center exercise at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California, May 16, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting routine training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 02:07 Photo ID: 6667323 VIRIN: 210516-M-VW477-1523 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 488.98 KB Location: LOS ALAMITOS ARMY AIRFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct ECC training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.