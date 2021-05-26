25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy Air Assault instructors conducted a Rooftop insertion during a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on May 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above a rooftop, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be.(U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 02:01 Photo ID: 6667313 VIRIN: 210526-A-NO077-267 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 40.53 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 2 of 2], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.